Video – Conor McGregor shows off new sharp sparring footage amid links to fighting return at UFC 303

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has been continually linked with a June return to the Octagon amid his continued layoff from active competition – and has released new sparring footage from home base, SBG Ireland to begin this week – appearing in sharp condition.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

And linked with a comeback in June atop a UFC 303 pay-per-view card during International Fight Week, McGregor has been tied to an anticipated clash with former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler.

Amid speculation of an imminent announcement of a return – fueled by a cryptic post from Dana White, which showed a video of McGregor, captioned “coming soon” – the Dubliner’s return confirmation has been speculated also to occur at some stage this week ahead of a monumental UFC 300 card.

Conor McGregor shows off new sparring footage

Himself teasing a comeback on his own respective social media, McGregor also released new sparring footage – taking on multiple partners at his Straight Blast Gym headquarters, with fans and viewers seemingly impressed with his performance.

Issuing a stark warning to McGregor ahead of their expected showdown this summer, Chandler vowed to retire the former two-weight champion when they eventually share the Octagon.

Without a victory since a 2020 win over Donald Cerrone, McGregor dispatched the Hall of Fame inductee with a blistering 40-second TKO win in the pair’s main event clash at the welterweight limit.

As for Chandler, the Missouri native has been sidelined since 2022, himself suffering an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss to the above-mentioned common-foe, Poirier in the pair’s clash at Madison Square Garden.

