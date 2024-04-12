Conor McGregor announces Michael Chandler fight and squares off with a Teletubby, because why not?

Conor McGregor has announced that his long-awaited fight with Michael Chandler will go down on Saturday, June 29. Sure, he may have done it on Instagram while squaring off with a chubby Teletubby in place of the former Bellator MMA champion, but still…

McGregor’s return to the Octagon has been relentlessly teased for over a year, but fight fans are hoping all the he said/she said comes to an end on Saturday night when the promotion presents its mega-sized UFC 300 card in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, rumors began circulating that the UFC would announce McGregor vs. Chandler at the UFC 300 press conference on Thursday night. When that moment never came, pundits started convincing themselves that all the speculation surrounding McGregor’s “greatest comeback in combat sports history” would come to an end at this weekend’s landmark event in Sin City.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler stick by their June 29 Date – Dana White, not so much

Both Chandler and McGregor appear to be on the same page, frequently citing International Fight Week as the setting for their epic encounter. Dana White, on the other hand, has been dismissive of their statements, suggesting that ‘Mystic Mac’ would come back in September — at the earliest.

That seemingly changed when the UFC CEO dropped a video on Instagram, teasing an announcement regarding the Irish megastar. Let’s hope all the drama and uncertainty comes to an end this weekend. If not, it’s going to be a long summer.

Also, the yellow Teletubby is Laa-Laa, in case anyone is curious.