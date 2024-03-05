Breaking – Conor McGregor confirms plans to fight Nate Diaz at Las Vegas Sphere in September: ‘I’ve let this be known’

Former two-division Octagon champion, Conor McGregor has revealed his two-fight plan for the year ahead of his expected return to active competition – which includes a massive pay-per-view return against Nate Diaz in a trilogy rubber match at UFC 306 over the course of Mexican Independence Day at the Las Vegas Sphere in September.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the promotion, has still yet to nail down a definitive return to the Octagon, since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

And expected to share the Octagon with The Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, Michael Chandler in his comeback later this annum, Conor McGregor announced at the beginning of the year how he would be fighting the Kill Cliff FC staple at the end of June during International Fight Week.



However, promotional boss, Dana White soon revealed no date was in place currently for the Crumlin striker to make his first outing inside the Octagon in over three years.

Conor McGregor calls for Nate Diaz fight in September

Providing an interesting update on his fighting future this year at least, McGregor, who turns 36 years old in July, still remans steadfast in pursuing a clash with Chandler in June – but noted plans to fight Diaz in a trilogy rubber match as soon as September at the monumental Las Vegas Sphere – atop a UFC 306 card.

“Conor McGregor on Nate Diaz trilogy: “I wish for this on Mexican Independence Day in the [Las Vegas] Sphere,” The Mac Life reporter, Oscar Willis posted on his official X account. “(Michael) Chandler, [in] June. (Nate) Diaz, September. I have let this be known.”

Conor McGregor on Nate Diaz trilogy: "I wish for this on Mexican independence day in the sphere. Chandler, June. Diaz, September. I have let this be known." pic.twitter.com/AtiocpRlme — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) March 5, 2024

Sharing a two-fight series so far, Diaz handed McGregor his first promotional loss back in 2016 with a stunning come-from-behind rear-naked choke submission win in an impromptu welterweight main event.

And at UFC 202 in August of that year, McGregor avenged the loss with a close, majority decision win over the Stockton native.

Linked himself with a UFC 300 comeback – which ultimately failed to materialize, Diaz has instead switch focus to an appearance at UFC 306 in September, at the Las Vegas Sphere.