Dustin Poirier rallies to score stunning KO win over Benoit Saint Denis in gruelling clash – UFC 299 Highlights

Put to his absolute limit once more tonight in the co-main event of UFC 299, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has snapped the winning run of French standout, Benoit Saint Denis — turning in a spectacular second round KO win over the Nimes native to retain his status amongst the lightweight elite.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, had been sidelined since July of last year, suffering a hellacious second round high-kick KO loss to two-time foe, Justin Gaethje in the pair’s symbolic BMF championship fight in Salt Lake City.

And forced to rally tonight in Miami, Florida, Poirier walked through considerable adversity in the pair’s lightweight co-headliner — finding himself almost submitted on numerous occasions, as well as taking his fair share of punishment on the feet.

However, once more escaping a rear-naked choke attempt in the second, Poirier landed a bruising right uppercut in the pocket close to the fence, before cleaning Saint Denis and sending him to the canvas hard with a massive right hook counter.

Below, catch the highlights from from Dustin Poirier’s UFC 299 win over Benoit Saint-Denis