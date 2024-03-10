Dustin Poirier offered title fight with Islam Makhachev in June after huge UFC 299 win: ‘He took a huge risk’

Following his stunning knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 last night, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has been offered the chance to compete for undisputed spoils once more, in the form of a June title chase with Islam Makhachev, by the incumbent’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight contender, returned to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 299 last night against French contender, Saint-Denis – once more walking though the fire to prevail in a gruelling co-main event clash.

Rallying following an adversity-filled first round which contained a number of rear-naked choke attempts and vicious punches upstairs, Poirier eventually found the mark on the Nimes native, buckling his knees with a well-placed left uppercut in close.

And after missing out on yet another attempted guillotine choke in a guard pull, Poirier circled out and clipped Saint-Denis with a thunderous right hook – felling him and following up with ground strikes for a massive stoppage win in Miami.

Boasted to fight for the lightweight title in the near future amid reaching a new-level of stardom according to promotional boss, Dana White, Lafayette native, Poirier has been offered a clash with Makhachev by his manager Abdelaziz – who suggested a June championship affair.

Dustin Poirier offered title fight after UFC 299

“Dustin Poirier took a huge risk tonight and came out on top and looked amazing,” Ali Abdelaziz posted on his official X account. “Dustin vs. @MAKHACHEVMMA in June especially since everyone else has fights [at lightweight]. If the UFC is good with this, then Islam would be game.”

Heralded by fans and fellow fighters for his stunning come-from-behind win over Saint-Denis, Poirier received plaudits from arch-rival and three-time foe, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor last night – who also applauded French president, Emmanuel Macron for some reason to boot.

“Great fight out of them French boys tonight! Toutes nos félicitations @DustinPoirier @BenoitSt_Denis @EmmanuelMacron”

