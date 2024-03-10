Sean O’Malley batters Chito Vera in lopsided title fight rematch decision win – UFC 299 Highlights

Undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley remains just that come the conclusion of UFC 299 tonight — with the Montana native avenging his sole professional loss in a dominant and one-sided decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44) win over title chaser, Marlon Vera in the pair’s championship rematch tonight in Miami, Florida.

Blisteringly outstriking Vera over the course of all five rounds tonight at UFC 299, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, O’Malley retains his bantamweight crown with tonight’s victory over the gutsy Chone native, Vera — bloodying and battering the Ecuadorian.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Avenging his 2020 loss to Vera in tonight’s main event clash, O’Malley claimed he was now once more undefeated as a result of his win over the former.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And despite surging number one contender, Merab Dvalishvili waiting firmly in the wings to fight O’Malley next — the bantamweight kingpin called for a championship rise to the featherweight limit against newly-minted gold holder, Ilia Topuria next, urging UFC CEO, Dana White to organize a super fight between the duo in Spain.

Below, catch the highlights from Sean O’Malley’s rematch win over Chito Vera

He is who he says he is 🤩@SugaSeanMMA takes home the unanimous decision to retain his bantamweight title! #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/Ybi9fc9Z6g — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2024

Sean O'Malley admits Chito hit him with a nice shot to the body at the end of the fight #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/mYvuYv0OAk — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) March 10, 2024