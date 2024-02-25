Las Vegas Sphere set to host UFC 306 card on Mexican Independence Day in September

Hosting their first Noche UFC event last September on Mexican Independence Day, the promotion are set to up the ante this annum for the 16. – with the Las Vegas Sphere set to host a pay-per-view event on the same day, billed as UFC 306.

Landing at the T-Mobile Arena last September in ‘Sin City’, the Octagon hosted a flyweight championship rematch between defending champion, Alexa Grasso and former gold holder, Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 306 set to take place at Las Vegas Sphere

And fighting over the course of five rounds in a back-and-forth clash, Grasso managed to successfully retain her gold at the 125 pound limit, with the bout against Shevchenko judged as a split draw after five gruelling rounds.

Set to host another card on Mexican Independence Day on September 16. this year, the organization will now host UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere – with the broadcast at UFC Mexico City overnight confirming the booking.

🚨 OFFICIAL: #UFC306 will take place on September 14 at the Las Vegas Sphere in celebration of Mexican Independence Day 🇲🇽

Along with the confirmation of a landing at the Las Vegas Sphere for UFC 306 in September, the broadcast also revealed that International Fight Week will take place in the last week of June, with the weekend capped off by a UFC 303 pay-per-view card.

"The 12th annual @UFC International Fight Week celebration is set for June 24-June 30 in Las Vegas! The week-long celebration includes #UFC303, the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and UFC X."

The 12th annual @UFC International Fight Week celebration is set for June 24-June 30 in Las Vegas!



The week-long celebration includes #UFC303, the UFC Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, and UFC X.



All 2024 IFW Information ➡️: https://t.co/siyB2RnRNbhttps://t.co/siyB2RnRNb — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 25, 2024

At the time of publication, an official headliner for UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere on September 16. has yet to be announced, nor have any other fights on the pay-per-view or preliminary card.

