Las Vegas Sphere set to host UFC 306 card on Mexican Independence Day in September

ByRoss Markey
Las Vegas Sphere set to host UFC 306 on Mexican Indepedence Day in September

Hosting their first Noche UFC event last September on Mexican Independence Day, the promotion are set to up the ante this annum for the 16. – with the Las Vegas Sphere set to host a pay-per-view event on the same day, billed as UFC 306

Landing at the T-Mobile Arena last September in ‘Sin City’, the Octagon hosted a flyweight championship rematch between defending champion, Alexa Grasso and former gold holder, Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 306 set to take place at Las Vegas Sphere

And fighting over the course of five rounds in a back-and-forth clash, Grasso managed to successfully retain her gold at the 125 pound limit, with the bout against Shevchenko judged as a split draw after five gruelling rounds. 

READ MORE:  Tony Ferguson provides update on UFC future: 'I'm going to keep fighting until the wheels fall off'

Set to host another card on Mexican Independence Day on September 16. this year, the organization will now host UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere – with the broadcast at UFC Mexico City overnight confirming the booking.

Along with the confirmation of a landing at the Las Vegas Sphere for UFC 306 in September, the broadcast also revealed that International Fight Week will take place in the last week of June, with the weekend capped off by a UFC 303 pay-per-view card

READ MORE:  Video - UFC star Jon Jones demonstrates technique used on Daniel Cormier at Bangtao MMA

“The 12th annual @UFC International Fight Week celebration is set for June 24-June 30 in Las Vegas! The week-long celebration includes #UFC303, the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and UFC X.”

At the time of publication, an official headliner for UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere on September 16. has yet to be announced, nor have any other fights on the pay-per-view or preliminary card. 

READ MORE:  Video - Tai Tuivasa chugs beer in shoey at WWE Eliminator Chamber event ahead of UFC return next month

Who do you think headlines UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere?

READ MORE:  Brian Ortega rallies, lands submission win over Yair Rodríguez in back and forth rematch - UFC Mexico City Highlights

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts