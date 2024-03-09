Conor McGregor pleads with UFC exec Hunter Campbell to book comeback fight for June: ‘Get the ball rolling’

As far as ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor is concerned – once his media tour for ‘Road House’ and St. Patrick Day festivities are behind him, he’s back in fight camp for an expected UFC return later this summer – urging Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell to book him against Michel Chandler on June 29.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has yet to feature inside the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

And calling continually for his return to fighting this year particularly, McGregor claimed he was set to headline a slated UFC 303 card at the end of June during International Fight Week – claiming he is set to take on Michael Chandler at the middleweight limit.

However, as far as promotional CEO, Dana White is concerned, McGregor is not in line to fight on the card – revealing a comeback for the Dubliner is more likely to take place towards the fall of this year.

Conor McGregor campaigns for UFC 303 comeback

Travelling to the US earlier this week to embark on a promotional tour ahead of release of ‘Road House’ – where he stars alongside award-winning actor, Jake Gyllenhaal, McGregor urged organizational Chief Business Officer, Campbell to finally float a bout agreement his way to make a return at UFC 303 at the end of June.

“I’m hoping to get it,” Conor McGregor said of a fight at UFC 303 during media obligations ahead of the premiere of ‘Road House’ later this month. “You can tell Hunter (Campbell), your man, that you know – to star to get the ball rolling.”

“You know, I’ve got this workload here,” Conor McGregor explained. “A lot of press, a lot of partying at St Patrick’s [Day], and after that, I’m in fight camp. I got my team here, we’re ready to go, so hopefully June 29. – please, and we’ll get going.”

As well as a potential fight against The Ultimate Fighter 31 foe, Chandler, Straight Blast Gym native, McGregor has vowed to fight at UFC 306 in September to boot – calling for a trilogy rubber match against promotional veteran, Nate Diaz in a massive Las Vegas Sphere showdown.

Expected return foe, Chandler has, however, maintained his expectation to fight McGregor at the end of June – vowing to take the ex-champion’s “head off” in their heated clash.

Do you think Conor McGregor makes his return at UFC 303?