Cris Cyborg Issues Scathing Response to Claressa Shields’ Rebuke – MMA Vs. Boxing

The war of words between MMA legend Cris Cyborg and boxing great Claressa Shields has reached a boiling point, with both fighters exchanging heated challenges and personal digs. Both fighters are interested in a fight but cannot agree on a weight or rule set. Boxing or MMA?

Cris Cyborg vs. Claressa Shields

The tension erupted after Shields declared, “I would f*ck her up in a street fight,” during a recent interview.

Cyborg, not one to back down, responded on social media: “Someone tell ‘The GWOAT’ we are both signed to the same MMA promoter. Just sign the PFL contract.”

This shows the growing animosity between the two combat sports icons.

The Cris Cyborg vs. Claressa Shields rivalry has been simmering for years, dating back to a sparring session in 2017. Shields has often claimed she outperformed Cyborg during the session. Using it to dismiss the MMA fighter’s recent callouts as mere attention-seeking. Cyborg, however, has accused Claressa Shields of fighting inexperienced opponents in her MMA appearances and avoiding legitimate challenges.

Cyborg has publicly offered to face Shields in both MMA and boxing but insists on fair terms, including weight adjustments. Shields has remained firm in rejecting an MMA bout, citing Cyborg’s extensive experience in the cage. Instead, she prefers a boxing match, which she believes would offer a more level playing field. Cris Cyborg has wins in MMA, Kickboxing, and professional boxing. Shields is highly experienced in boxing but has had only some fights in MMA with the PFL.

Cris Cyborg is widely regarded as one of the greatest female mixed martial artists of all time having achieved an unparalleled feat: winning world championships in five major MMA promotions—Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC, Bellator, and the PFL.

Claressa Shields, on the other hand, has cemented her legacy in boxing. A two-time Olympic gold medalist and the first woman to become undisputed champion in multiple weight classes, Shields boasts an unblemished professional record. Her achievements have earned her accolades as one of the best pound-for-pound female boxers in history.

The ongoing feud has left fans speculating about whether the rivalry will culminate in an actual fight. With both fighters signed to the PFL, a clash in MMA seems feasible—if Shields agrees to step into the cage. A boxing match, however, remains the more likely scenario given her reluctance to face Cyborg under MMA rules.

For now, the verbal sparring continues, keeping fans entertained and hopeful for a blockbuster crossover bout in 2025. Whether the fight materializes remains to be seen.