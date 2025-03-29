Dricus du Plessis Unleashes Scathing Response to Shara Bullet’s Trash Talk “Nowhere near Contending.”

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis has fired back at fellow fighter Shara Bullet, following comments from the Russian fighter expressing his desire to see du Plessis lose his title. Dricus du Plessis wasted no time and fired back with a response on social media.

Dricus du Plessis Slams Shara Bullet

Shara Bullet, also known as Sharabutdin Magomedov, recently stated that he would be happy if du Plessis were to lose his belt, questioning how the South African champion managed to secure the title in the first place. He also backed Khamzat Chimaev as a strong contender to dethrone du Plessis, suggesting that Chimaev has the skills to defeat him.

In response, Dricus du Plessis took aim at Shara Bullet’s comments on Instagram, suggesting that the Russian fighter is not seeing the full picture. Du Plessis noted that some fighters, like Shara Bullet, are losing fights and are not even close to contending for the title, yet they still feel entitled to talk negatively about him. He also made a pointed remark about Shara Bullet’s eye condition, implying that he might not be seeing things clearly.

“My man you got one eye on the ceiling and the other at the TV, you not seeing the same DDP as the rest of us. Guys are out here losing fights, nowhere near contending and talking smack.”

Despite Shara Bullet’s comments, du Plessis remains confident in his abilities and does not seem intimidated by the prospect of facing Khamzat Chimaev, who is widely regarded as a dangerous opponent.

Dricus du Plessis has enjoyed a remarkable run in the UFC, remaining undefeated since his debut in 2020. He has secured notable victories over fighters like Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, becoming the first South African UFC champion. Du Plessis has successfully defended his title multiple times, solidifying his position as a dominant force in the middleweight division.

South Africa's Dricus du Plessis celebrates his victory over Sean Strickland during their men's middleweight division event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 312 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 9, 2025.

Shara Bullet, known for his Muay Thai, has also made a strong impact in the UFC. He boasts a 4-1 record within the promotion, with recent wins against Armen Petrosyan and Michal Oleksiejczuk. Despite a recent loss to Michael Page, Shara Bullet remains a considerable talent in the middleweight division.