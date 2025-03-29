Loopy Godinez Scores Unanimous Decision in Bloody Firefight with Julia Polastri – UFC Mexico Highlights

Loopy Godinez got back into the win column in an exciting firefight against Julia Polastri at UFC Mexico.

Godinez came out looking sharp from the get-go, mixing up her strikes and connecting with a few well-timed front kicks. 90 seconds into the scrap, Godinez caught a kick from Polastri and used to to slam her down to the mat powerbomb style.

Polastri worked her way back up, but it only took Godinez a few moments to put her back on the canvas. Godinez eventually let Polastri back onto her feet with 10 seconds to go in the round, but by then, the damage had already been done in round one.

Two minutes into the second stanza, Godinez landed her third takedown of the fight and promptly transitioned to side control. Scrambling, Godinez got into a north-south position before taking Polastri’s back with less than a minute to go. Polastri quickly rolled to her back and rode out the remainder of the round with Godinez in her guard.

Likely down 2-0 on the scorecards, Polastri came out looking for a finish in the third round. With Godinez gassed from all the grappling, Polasti started walking her opponent down, landing shots and will and bloodying up Godinez in the process.

But despite Polastri’s valiant effort, Godinez survived the onslaught with a last-second takedown, bringing a close to one of the most exciting women’s fights in recent memory.

Official Result: Loopy Godinez def. Julia Polastri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out highlights from Julia Polastri vs. Loopy Godinez at UFC Mexico:

That was WILD 🤯 #UFCMexico



Loopy Godinez and Julia Polastri go the distance… how did you score it?!



Watch our prelims LIVE NOW on @UFCFightPass 📺 pic.twitter.com/rAQ7BmOqLN — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 29, 2025