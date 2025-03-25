Tea, Chocolate, and Top 15: Nathaniel Wood Eyes UFC’s Elite After London Victory

ByTimothy Wheaton
Tea, Chocolate, and Top 15 Nathaniel Wood Eyes UFC's Elite After London Victory

Following his unanimous decision victory over Morgan Charriere at UFC London on March 22, 2025, Nathaniel Wood reflected on his career trajectory and what lies ahead. Wood has been on a tear since moving up to the featherweight division.

Nathaniel Wood With Another Victory

Speaking to the media after UFC London, Nathaniel Wood explained, “I’m not one to call people out, but I want to fight someone in the top 15. I feel like I’ve earned it. I’ve put in the work, I’ve had some great performances. I’m ready to test myself against the best in the world. So, yeah, top 15 is the goal, and whoever that may be, I’m ready for them,” he stated.

In the immediate aftermath of his win, Wood’s plans were more subdued. He emphasized his preference for relaxation over celebration, noting, “Do you know what? I’m boring. I’ll probably have a cup of tea. I’m not even joking. I’ll probably have a cup of tea, maybe a little bit of chocolate, and just chill out. I’m not a big party animal, I just like to relax after a fight, you know? It’s been a long camp, a lot of hard work, so yeah, tea and chocolate is the one.”

Nathaniel Wood UFC Octagon

Wood’s victory over Charriere was a dominant performance. He remains optimistic about his ability to deliver exciting performances and potentially fill a gap in the division. His sights are set on more significant matchups, aiming to prove himself against higher-ranked opponents and solidify his position in the UFC.

Nathaniel Wood 2
