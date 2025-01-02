Claressa Shields issues fierce warning to rival Cris Cyborg: ‘I would f*ck her up in a street fight’

Current WBC heavyweight and WBO light heavyweight world boxing champion, Claressa Shields has once more staked her claim for a grudge fight with current Bellator MMA and PFL gold holder, Cris Cyborg — boldly claiming if the two were to square off, she would “f*ck” the Brazilian veteran up.

Shields, the current WBC heavyweight champion and victor of the WBO light heavyweight champion earlier this summer, is also signed to a multi-year deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), most recently featuring in mixed martial arts competition for the third time back in February.

And rebounding to the winning circle in her third walk to the SmartCage, outspoken puncher, Claressa Shields turned in a split decision win over Kelsey DeSanctis over the course of three rounds, having dropped a a split judging loss of her own to Abigail Montes back in her sophomore walk to the cage.

Boasting an unbeaten 15-0 professional boxing record, Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing, most recently scooped spoils in a dominant second round TKO win over challenger, Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse.

Claressa Shields claims she would “f*ck” Cris Cyborg up in future fight

And reacting to reports of a potential pairing with former UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce championship holder, Cyborg for either a matchup in the ring or in mixed martial arts, Claressa Shields claims if push came to shove and they were actually pitted against each other this year, she would comfortably stop the Curitiba veteran.

“She (Cris Cyborg) wants the clout,” Claressa Shields told the Pound 4 Pound podcast recently. “That’s what Cris Cyborg wants. Ain’t nobody paying attention to no Cris Cyborg no more. She’s old and I’m new. I’m popping right now. She’s a hater. And when we sparred, I kicked her ass, easy. She’s lucky I didn’t knock her ass out because the way she was looking, like a deer up in headlights. …

“She’s talking about she wants to fight me,” Shields continued. “Well, b*tch come do it! Come fight me! I don’t understand what we’re waiting on. She’s like, ‘Oh, I want you to come to MMA.’ No, you idiot. I’m not going to MMA. You said you would knock me out if we wore eight-ounce gloves at 154 pounds. I don’t give a damn if we wear four-ounce gloves, I’m going to sleep Cris Cyborg, because what? She cannot fight. You’re an MMA fighter. “But the thing is, lord knows, I would f*ck Cris Cyborg up in a street fight.”