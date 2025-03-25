New Footage of Belgian MMA Fighter’s 4-on-1 Brawl with Tourists in Thailand Released

New video footage of a Belgian MMA fighter’s scrap with four Indian tourists in Thailand has emerged.

Last week, we reported that Maxim Arbil, 22, of Pattaya found himself surrounded by four individuals while he and his wife were attempting to return to their condominium. According to initial reports, a vehicle with two Indian men in it was blocking the entrance, preventing them from getting back to their home.

Before long, Arbil asked them to move resulting in a verbal altercation which quickly turned physical. About five minutes later, the two men called for reinforcements, and two more individuals arrived, making it a 4-on-1 situation. The men also armed themselves with wooden sticks and rocks.

But little did the four men know that Arbil is a trained MMA and Muay Thai fighter more than capable of defending himself.

Initial footage of the altercation only showed a few brief seconds of the scrap. However, we now have longer and much clearer footage of the incident courtesy of The Thaiger.

The MMA Fighter declined to press charges for a hilarious reason

A security guard at the condominium attempted to intervene but was unsuccessful in stopping the brawl. Meanwhile, Arbil’s wife contacted the police, but they did not arrive on the scene until about 20 minutes into the scuffle.

Arbil ultimately declined to press charges, noting that the four assailants sustained more injuries than he did.