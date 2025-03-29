RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara Schools ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong for Lack of Respect in Japan’s MMA Scene

RIZIN CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara recently shared his thoughts on ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong during a press conference for RIZIN’s upcoming event, scheduled for May 4 at Tokyo Dome. The discussion centered around Sityodtong’s recent comments about Shoot Boxing champion Kaito Ono, which have sparked controversy in the martial arts community, particularly in Japan.

RIZIN’s Nobuyuki Sakakibara Slams Chatri Sityodtong Over Etiquette

Sakakibara emphasized the importance of respecting Japan’s martial arts organizations if one wishes to conduct business in the country. He noted that while Sityodtong has apologized, it is crucial for promoters to respect the local martial arts community and business etiquette, regardless of the size of the organization.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara said:

“An apology has been made, hasn’t it? So I think the situation has shifted a bit. However, if you want to come to Japan and do business in the Japanese martial arts world, you must properly respect Japan’s martial arts organizations. Whether they are small or large doesn’t matter. You need to understand that there is Chairman Takeshi Caesar, there is Shoot Boxing (SB), and these are connected to where we are now. Without that understanding, I don’t think you qualify as a promoter to do business in this country.”

“If you want to apologize, you should step forward and do it in the Japanese way … If you claim to be half-Japanese, you should learn about Japanese etiquette, manners, and how to behave towards seniors, not just as a promoter, but as a human being. If you want to do business in Japan, that’s the most important thing. Other emotional issues are already being addressed with apologies, and it will lead to better rule-making.”

For context, Chairman Caesar is the leader of Shoot Boxing. The Japanese combat sports organizations all work together in collaborative projects. Instead of seeing each other as competition, they see themselves as part of the same ecosystem. Rizin, RISE, K-1, Shoot Boxing, and others frequently work with each other. Rizin has collaborated with Bellator in the past and even works with the UFC.

The issue began when Kaito Ono declined a catchweight fight against Marat Grigorian at ONE 172. Grigorian missed weight and was late to the weigh-in, leading Ono to refuse the bout. Sityodtong publicly criticized Ono, suggesting he was afraid to fight and should compete in smaller promotions. This criticism was met with widespread disapproval, and Sityodtong later apologized for his remarks.

The incident has strained relations between ONE Championship and Shoot Boxing, which had agreed to a cross-promotion event in good faith. The controversy highlights the challenges Chatri has had maintaining respectful and professional dialogue among martial arts organizations.

The issue was not so much the situation itself but instead, the disrespectful comments made with an unprofessional tone towards a business partner. In professional situations, it is key to communicate respectfully with stakeholders.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara is a noted Japanese businessman and MMA promoter, best known for his pivotal role in shaping Japan’s martial arts landscape. He co-founded Pride Fighting Championships in 1997, which became a leading MMA promotion until its sale in 2007. After a hiatus, Sakakibara launched Rizin Fighting Federation in 2015, aiming to revive Japan’s MMA scene. Rizin has been largely successful in Japan routinely selling out Saitama Super Arena and returning to the Tokyo Dome with different events.