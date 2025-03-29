British Man’s First Muay Thai Fight Ends in Tragedy on Koh Samui – Death in the Ring

A tragic incident occurred on Koh Samui, Thailand, when a 30-year-old British man, identified as Mr. Joseph, died after participating in his first Muay Thai fight. The event took place at the Inter Samui boxing stadium on March 28, 2025.

British Man Dies in Muay Thai

During the third round of the match, Joseph was kicked in the right side of his rib cage, prompting the referee to stop the fight. Initially, he appeared normal and walked off the ring on his own. However, while unwrapping his hand bandages, he began experiencing muscle tension, labored breathing, and eye rolling. His trainer brought him to the front of the scene, where he collapsed about five minutes later, and his heart stopped beating.

Emergency CPR was performed by the trainer while awaiting medical assistance. Upon arrival at Thai International Hospital, medical staff continued CPR for approximately an hour before declaring him dead at 11:00 PM. An autopsy has been conducted at Koh Samui Hospital, and police are coordinating with the British Embassy to notify his relatives.

This incident has sparked discussions in the Muay Thai community, with some speculating about the cause of death, including the possibility of a severe internal injury such as a lacerated liver. However, there is no official confirmation of the exact cause of death yet.