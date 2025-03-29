Watch: Korean MMA Fighter Photo Shoot Laugh Creates Viral Moment and Steals Hearts Ahead of Rizin 50

Rizin 50 is set to host a women’s bout between South Korea’s Park Seo-young and Japan’s Machi Fukuda on March 30 at the Kagawa Prefectural Arena in Takamatsu, Japan. Park Seo-young held a photoshoot but could not quite hold it together thus creating a viral moment on social media.

Park Seo-young 박서영

Park Seo-young (박서영) recently found herself at the center of a viral social media post. During a photo shoot intended to capture serious, pre-fight images, Park couldn’t help but crack up, creating an endearing moment that quickly spread online. The lighthearted incident has endeared her to fans, showcasing her playful side As Park prepares for her Rizin 50 debut, she has captured the hearts of many as per the Instagram comments.

This highly anticipated matchup at Rizin 50 marks Park Seo-young’s debut in a major MMA organization following her recent participation in the Road FC women’s atomweight title match in December 2024. Park Seo-young has shown resilience throughout her career.

“So adorable.” “Think I just fell in love.”

After facing consecutive losses in Shooto from 2022 to 2023, she rebounded with three consecutive wins, showing her determination as a fighter. Notably, Park Seo-young won the Shooto Colors vol.4 tournament by defeating Hiyama Mikiko with an armbar in the first round, securing a prize of 1 million yen.

Machi Fukuda 福田万智

Machi Fukuda (福田万智) is a talented opponent with more experience. A winner of the middle school judo tournament in Tochigi Prefecture, Fukuda has achieved notable success in MMA, including victories in the DEEP women’s strawweight division and a win in her Rizin debut.

Rizin 50

The upcoming Rizin 50 fight between Park Seo-young and Machi Fukuda promises to be exciting, with both fighters determined to showcase their skills. Park Seo-young is motivated by her recent title match experience and is focusing on her striking abilities to counter her opponent’s grappling power. Meanwhile, Fukuda aims to demonstrate her evolved offence and defence. The match will be a crucial test for both fighters.