MMA’s Missed Super Fight? Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Dodged Her ‘Everybody knows Kayla Harrison ran away from me’

MMA legend Cris Cyborg claims Kayla Harrison avoided the fight that fans wanted to see, saying, “Everybody knows Kayla Harrison ran away from me.” Harrison, a two-time PFL champion and Olympian, chose to leave the promotion for the UFC, where she now prepares for a title shot.

Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Ran Away

Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, was previously a dominant force in the PFL, winning two league championships before departing the promotion in 2024. Harrison’s exit coincided with the merger of PFL and Bellator, which brought Cyborg into the same organization and sparked speculation about a potential super fight between the two champions.

Instead, Harrison signed with the UFC, where she has quickly established herself as a top contender, earning a title shot against Julianna Peña for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 316 on June 7, 2025. Harrison is coming off a unanimous decision win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307, marking her second consecutive UFC victory.

Cris Cyborg, recognized as one of the most accomplished fighters in mixed martial arts, currently holds the Bellator Women’s Featherweight title and is the reigning PFL Super Fights Women’s Featherweight Champion. Cyborg has built a legacy by capturing championships in five major MMA organizations, including UFC, Strikeforce, Invicta FC, Bellator, and now PFL, making her the only Grand Slam Champion in the sport. Her most recent MMA victory came in October 2024, when she defeated Larissa Pacheco by unanimous decision to claim the inaugural PFL Super Fights Women’s Featherweight title, ending Pacheco’s ten-fight win streak.

Photo by Tim Wheaton

Cyborg is currently balancing her MMA career with professional boxing, aiming to secure titles in both sports. She is scheduled to defend her PFL title against Sara Collins, who is undefeated in MMA, later this year. Cyborg has stated she plans to compete in two more MMA bouts before considering retirement, while also pursuing a boxing world title. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Cris Cyborg explained:

“You know, everybody knows Kayla Harrison ran away from me. You see Julianna Peña, this-you never know, you know? Now, I’m really in the PFL, now I have my defending my title, but I don’t know, you know, the opportunity maybe in the future. But for now, I’m focused on finishing these next two fights and changing, you know, getting another different chapter in my career, my life.”

Despite the missed opportunity for a direct clash, both fighters remain at the top of their divisions and have significant bouts ahead. Cyborg is expected to defend her PFL title against Sara Collins, while Harrison prepares for her UFC title shot against Julianna Peña.