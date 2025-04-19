Cris Cyborg rips Ronda Rousey’s striking ability: ‘I once saw her shadow boxing and her shadow won’

Former UFC featherweight queen, Cris Cyborg has ripped into long-time rival, former promotional bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey on social media this weekend — hitting out at the Riverside grappler’s much-scrutinized striking ability.

Cyborg, a former Strikeforce MMA, Invicta FC, and UFC featherweight champion, still currently holds the Bellator MMA crown and won the PFL featherweight crown last time out in a decision win over Brazilian counterpart, Larissa Pacheco in October of last year.

And expected to make her return to the SmartCage this summer, the Curitiba striker is currently riding an impressive run of eight straight victories — including her final Octagon where she bested former title challenger, Felicia Spencer en route to a move to Bellator MMA.

Despite riding a stunning run as featherweight champion during her breif tenure in the UFC, Cris Cyborg made her move to the organization following the retirement of inaugural bantamweight titleholder, Rousey.

Cris Cyborg renews rivalry with Ronda Rousey on social media

And failing to ever fight the Californian grappling ace, the duo have been at loggerheads during their respective careers — without ever settling their differences.

But rekindling their rivalry on social media this week, Cris Cyborg ripped the controversial striking ability of Rousey — claiming she “once saw her (Ronda Rousey) shadow boxing and her shadow won,” which she posted on her first X account this week.

I once saw her shadow boxing and her shadow won. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) April 17, 2025

Suffering two devastating knockout losses to end her career in combat sports, Rousey came unstuck against common-foes, Holly Holm, as well as Amanda Nunes.

And electing to strike exclusively with the duo, Rousey had turned in a notable knockout win over former title challenger, Bethe Correia in her final title defense in the promotion, finishing the Brazilian in the main event of UFC 190 in the summer of 2015.