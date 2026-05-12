Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway All But Official for International Fight Week, Says Ariel Helwani

Ariel Helwani says Conor McGregor and Max Holloway sit inches from signing their fight for UFC 329. He made the comments on The Ariel Helwani Show this week. The bout would headline International Fight Week on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Helwani first reported the matchup weeks ago. He claims he broke the news on McGregor’s return and this opponent. UFC president Dana White confirmed talks point to a summer comeback, with July 11 in play.

Ariel Helwani Says Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Is Near Done for Las Vegas Return

The fight lines up as a rematch from 13 years back. McGregor took a unanimous decision over Holloway at featherweight in 2013. Both have changed weight classes since: McGregor moved to welterweight after his 2021 leg break against Dustin Poirier; Holloway holds the BMF title at lightweight.

“It’s going to be Conor vs. Max. If you don’t believe me, you’re going to be proven wrong. As of right now, they’re on the goal line. Something awful has to happen for this fight not to come to fruition on July 11. That is the plan. It’s not quite one hundred per cent but it’s very close to one hundred per cent.”

Ariel Helwani on Conor McGregor/Max Holloway at IFW: As of right now they're on the goal line.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/oEwtVdDidg — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 11, 2026

Holloway enters off a loss. Charles Oliveira beat him by unanimous decision over five rounds at UFC 326 on March 7 to claim the BMF belt. Before that, Holloway won a decision against Poirier at UFC 318 last July. McGregor has not fought since the Poirier loss, where he broke his tibia and fibula.

UFC 329 falls during International Fight Week, July 9 to 12. The main card starts at 6 p.m. on Paramount+ from Las Vegas. An EA Sports UFC 6 trailer showed Holloway knocking out McGregor, which added fuel to the rumors.

Helwani stands firm despite skeptics like Chael Sonnen. He notes Holloway’s recent interviews hint at the fight without confirming it. White said nothing is signed yet, but Helwani calls it the plan. McGregor trains for the return. He pulled from a June 2024 bout due to injury, but White called that issue real and separate. Contracts remain unsigned on at least one side.

Dana White Offers Subtle Update on Conor McGregor’s Return. [Image via UFC]

Helwani puts the odds near certain. He says only a major setback stops it now. The announcement could drop before the UFC White House event on June 14. Fans wait for official word from the UFC. McGregor vs. Holloway would draw big crowds for the five-round main event.