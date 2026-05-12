Sean Strickland unloads on Ariel Helwani over Khamzat Chimaev fake beef backlash

Sean Strickland claimed the UFC middleweight title with a split decision win over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 on May 9, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The fight went five rounds, with judges scoring it 48-47 twice for Strickland and once for Chimaev. Security separated the fighters multiple times during media events due to heated exchanges.

Sean Strickland responds to Ariel Helwani after fake beef comments about Khamzat Chimaev

Strickland apologized post-fight for his comments. He said he went too far and respected Chimaev‘s team from Chechnya. In the cage, Chimaev wrapped the belt around Strickland’s waist, and the two embraced. Strickland later explained the shift came from shared struggle in the fight, calling it a bond beyond differences.

Ariel Helwani reacted on his show. He called Strickland’s walk-back the biggest bunch of bullsht he had heard, labeling it fraud and cowardly. Helwani pointed to Strickland calling Chimaev’s mother a wh*re and said that showed Strickland was not who he claimed.

“That is the biggest bunch of bullsh*t I’ve ever heard. That is fraud. That is cowardly sh*t. You cannot walk that back. You called Khamzat’s mother a wh*re! That tells me you’re not who you say you are. You’re a walking contradiction.”

Strickland fired back on social media. He wrote that he avoided media with Helwani because Helwani was a leech he never respected. Strickland said the hatred with Chimaev was real at the time, what each said was wrong, but they earned respect through blood. He ended by calling Helwani a pathetic MMA leech who criticized better men.

“This is why I dont do media with him. You are a leech who I’ve never respected. The moment I met this man I knew his quality. End of the day the hatred between was real, what he said about me was wrong, what I said about himwas wrong. This what hate and anger does to people and it still might be there but we earned each other’s respect through blood and I would never expect a man of his quality to understand that.. You are and will always be a pathetic MMA leech who has done nothing besides criticizing men who are better than yourself.”

This is why I dont do media with him. You are a leech who I've never respected. The moment I met this man I knew his quality. End of the day the hatred between was real, what he said about me was wrong, what I said about himwas wrong. This what hate and anger does to people and… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 11, 2026

The exchange drew quick attention in MMA circles. Nate Diaz called the original Strickland-Chimaev beef fake. Helwani later clarified he praised Strickland’s win but objected to the trash talk followed by instant apology. Their history includes past clashes, like Strickland questioning Helwani’s MMA passion years ago.

Image: @UFCEurope/Instagram

He trained with Chimaev before the bad blood grew, partly from Chimaev not getting his humor. UFC 328 marked Chimaev’s first loss in 16 fights; he now plans to move to light heavyweight. Strickland, now a two-time champ at 35, improved to 18-7.

Fans split on the post-fight tone change. Some saw it as smart promotion; others agreed with Helwani on consistency. Dana White noted the sportsmanship surprised him after the buildup. The beef with Helwani adds to Strickland’s run-ins with media.