Dana White Reveals Official Backup Fighter for Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250

Dana White has confirmed which fighter will serve as backup for the UFC Freedom 250 main event. The June 14 White House event’s headliner is a lightweight title unification clash between reigning champion Ilia Topuria and current and two-time interim champion Justin Gaethje.

MMA Community Divided After UFC Reveals White House Fight Card. [Image via UFC]

Arman Tsarukyan is officially the backup fighter for the Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje lightweight title unification bout

For the aforementioned bout, top contender Arman Tsarukyan will serve as the official backup. During a recent sit-down with Nina-Marie Daniele, Dana White confirmed the same:

“Arman is the backup for the White House fight. So if anything happens for that fight, Arman’s in there.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

BREAKING NEWS: Dana White announced that Arman Tsarukyan is officially the backup fighter for Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House



Via Nina Drama (Kick livestream) https://t.co/USwSSflvsU pic.twitter.com/Y4eGekCJPa — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) May 8, 2026

Tsarukyan wanted to serve as a backup for this title bout and had publicly voiced his desire. This is not the first time the Armenian has been seen as backup for a lightweight title bout. Last year, when the 155-pound throne was vacant, and Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira were fighting for it at UFC 317, “Ahalkalakets” served as backup for the fight.



The 29-year-old is confident that he will fight for the title sooner or later this year.



Tsarukyan last fought at UFC Qatar in late 2025, where he submitted Dan Hooker in Round 2 and called out Ilia Topuria. However, due to his antics inside and outside the UFC, he was denied a title shot.



Over the past few months, he has been winning fans over through his ventures outside the UFC and his recent media run. Now, it seems like he’s finally back in the good books of Dana White.



If things go as planned on June 14 and Tsarukyan does not get to step in, then the Armenian has stated that the promotion will announce his next fight after the White House Card.