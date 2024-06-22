UFC star Conor McGregor vows to win every fight for the rest of his career: ‘I will never lose another fight’

Forced from a UFC 303 return next weekend, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has vowed to win every remaining fight in his career in combat sports, after a toe injury ruled him from a comeback against Michael Chandler.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, has been sidelined for the last three years, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier after fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening round of their showdown.

And slated to return at welterweight next weekend at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, McGregor withdrew from a scheduled clash with Chandler, after fracturing a toe on his left foot, expected to sideline him for a potential two month period.

Receiving flak from the likes of current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev – who labelled him a “chicken” for wtihdrawing from UFC 303, as well as one-time scheduled foe, Rafael dos Anjos, McGregor described the injury setback as “gut-wrenching’.

“Man we were so f*cking super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut-wrenching to take,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “I want that new Bugatti how I gone (sic) justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights. We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again.”

“That walk has to be seen,” Conor McGregor wrote. “This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back, I’ve got too. I’ve got two fights left on my contract. I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time.”

“Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest,” Conor McGregor continued. “Ya know yaself (sic). But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or now. #McGtheRealBMF #McGregorForever #GoingNowhere”

Conor McGregor vows to never lose a fight again

And on social media this Saturday afternoon, McGregor vowed to both never compete whilst carrying an injury into a fight again, as well as claiming he would never suffer defeat in the remainder of his combat sports career.

“I will never enter a fight hurt again and I will never lose another fight,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account.

