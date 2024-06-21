Islam Makhachev rips ‘Chicken’ Conor McGregor for exiting UFC 303: ‘You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight’

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has branded arch-rival, Conor McGregor a “chicken” for his decision to withdraw from UFC 303 next weekend through injury – after the Dubliner revealed he suffered a fractured toe, forcing him from his comeback fight.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight kingpin and pound-for-pound number one fighter on the promotion’s book, headlined UFC 302 just last month, successfully defending his title with a fifth round D’Arce choke submission win against common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

And forced from a return at UFC 303 next weekend during International Fight Week, McGregor confirmed he suffered a fractured toe on his left foot, revealing he would not enter his return fight “hindered” – but vowed to return soon.

“Man we were so f*cking super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut-wrenching to take,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “I want that new Bugatti how I gone (sic) justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights. We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again.”

“That walk has to be seen,” Conor McGregor wrote. “This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back, I’ve got too. I’ve got two fights left on my contract. I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time.”



“Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest,” Conor McGregor continued. “Ya know yaself (sic). But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not. #McGtheRealBMF #McGregorForever #GoingNowhere”

Islam Makhachev hits out at Conor McGregor again

And largely receiving flak for his decision to withdraw from UFC 303 through a toe injury, McGregor was mocked by current lightweight best, Makhachev – who labelled him a “chicken” for exiting the card.

“You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight lol,” Islam Makhachev posted on his official X account. “Chicken.”

