Anthony Smith plans to ‘Cut promo’ on Alex Pereira with UFC 303 win, claims title fight ‘Lines up’

Former light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith has vowed to “cut a promo” directed at incumbent champion, Alex Pereira ahead of his return at UFC 303 next weekend, vowing to land a clash with the Brazilian if he prevails in his short-notice return.

Smith, the current number ten ranked divisional contender, returns next weekend on the main card of UFC 303, seeing a fight with Carlos Ulberg fall to the wayside in place of a matchup against Georgian contender, Roman Dolidze instead.

As for Pereira, the former middleweight gold holder headlines UFC 303 in place of a shelved fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler – taking on former titleholder, Jiri Prochakza in a rematch on short-notice.

And weighing up a potential title charge against the Sao Paulo knockout ace in the future – particularly if he wins at UFC 303, Nebraska veteran, Smith claimed plans were in motion backstage for the two to meet in the near future.

Anthony Smith eyes Alex Pereira grudge fight soon

Further revealing plans to take on Pereira in the future, Smith claimed he would aim a post-fight promo package in the direction of the current light heavyweight champion, if he wins against Dolidze next weekend.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon – USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve got to remember that when these guys fight me, I’m their world title fight, and they’re trying to make a name off of me and I’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Anthony Smith said whilst appearing on Believe You Me. “I think he’s got incredible skill set on his feet. … If I cut a promo on Alex Pereira right afterwards, it lines up.”

Sidelined since last month, Smith most recently returned to the winner’s enclosure with an impressive opening round submission win over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 in Brazil, latching onto a guillotine choke submission victory.

Who wins in a future title fight: Alex Pereira or Anthony Smith?