Conor McGregor confirms ‘Gut-Wrenching’ toe injury forced UFC 303 withdrawal: ‘It needs a few weeks that’s it’

Conor McGregor has confirmed a fractured toe injury forced him to withdraw from his scheduled return at UFC 303 next weekend against Michael Chandler, claiming the injury should likely only sideline him for “a few weeks”.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, was slated to return next weekend during International Fight Week against Chandler at the welterweight limit, with the duo fighting at the welterweight limit.

Conor McGregor vows to not fight “hindered” amid UFC 303 exit

And denying claims from former UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen that a period at a rehabilitation facility to address “substance abuse” issues forced him from his comeback, McGregor revealed x-ray images of a fractured toe which prevented him from competing at UFC 303.

“Man we were so f*cking super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut-wrenching to take,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “I want that new Bugatti how I gone (sic) justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights. We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again.”

“That walk has to be seen,” Conor McGregor wrote. “This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back, I’ve got too. I’ve got two fights left on my contract. I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time.”

“Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest,” Conor McGregor continued. “Ya know yaself (sic). But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or now. #McGtheRealBMF #McGregorForever #GoingNowhere”

