UFC icon Conor McGregor claims Michael Chandler is ‘Getting paid 10x’ to fight him: ‘I’m the one’

Conor McGregor claims that Michael Chandler is set to make 10x what he normally earns from a single fight.

McGregor was scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon on Friday, June 29 for a clash with the former Bellator MMA champion at UFC 303. Unfortunately, that fight is no longer on the docket after the Irishman revealed that a broken pinky toe is what forced him out of the bout.

Shortly following the news, an understandably dejected Chandler posted a video of himself pouring a drink to help numb the pain of losing out on millions of dollars.

Thanks to Conor McGregor, we now have an idea of just how much money Chandler stood to make by fighting the Irish megastar.

“Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights,” McGregor wrote on X. “Meaning he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I’m The One.”

According to MMASalaries.com, Chandler took home $554,000 for his UFC 281 clash with Dustin Poirier. 50k of that came from a Performance of the Night bonus meaning that Chandler’s take home for a fight with McGregor could be in the ballpark of $5 million. No wonder he’s been holding out for so long.

Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 to replace Conor McGregor’s postponed return

Instead of seeing Chandler vs. McGregor, UFC fans will be treated to a light heavyweight championship rematch as Alex Pereira steps into the main event on 16 days’ notice for a title tilt with Jiri Prochazka.

The event also saw another shake-up on Friday as it was revealed that Carlos Ulberg was officially out of his fight with Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith. Now, Smith will take on No. 10 ranked middleweight contender Roman Dolidze in Las Vegas.