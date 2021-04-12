It appears that the jovial atmosphere surrounding Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier during their last fight has subsided, after the two went at it in a Twitter spat over the weekend.

It all started when Poirier accused McGregor of snubbing him of a promised donation to The Good Fight Foundation following their UFC 257 main event in January. McGregor quickly responded to Poirier’s accusation and denied the validity of the claim.

“My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known.” McGregor argued. “You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name.”

McGregor and Poirier are scheduled to meet in a trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10th, with the location for the card still unknown. It’s been rumored that UFC president Dana White is aiming for a return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with fans in attendance for the fight, but nothing has been announced or confirmed just yet.

My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name. Shooting ass shelling ass bitch. Little bitch kicks from a shell. Good luck when you’re caught. You’re fucked. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management, also responded to Poirier’s accusations on Twitter.

“Conor is as generous as it gets, don’t dismiss his business savvy,” Attar tweeted. “He always gets it done, this is a low move.”

The Good Fight Foundation aims to help underserved communities and has been an active non-profit led by “The Diamond” and his wife Jolie since 2018. The group has helped build water wells in Uganda, assisted food banks in Louisiana, and provided school supplies for young students.

This isn’t the first time that the two have had a hostile back-and-forth. Leading up to their first matchup at UFC 178, McGregor and Poirier got heated with each other during numerous media appearances.

It is unclear if Poirier’s accusations have any solid backbone behind them, though it could be centered around a simple miscommunication between the two top UFC lightweights. Either way, it appears that the once respectful relationship that the two had previously has evaporated leading into their trilogy this summer.

What do you think about the recent social media toxicity between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor? How do you believe this will change the atmosphere of their upcoming battle at UFC 264?