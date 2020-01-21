Conor McGregor Voices Support For U.S. President Donald Trump

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has always been a controversial figure in mixed martial arts (MMA). Now, the Irish star is showing support for another controversial figure. This time, in the world of politics.

United States President Donald Trump has been very active within the MMA community this year. He has had a tremendous amount of support from top-ranked welterweight Colby Covington over the last year, who Trump welcomed to the White House following Covington’s interim welterweight title win over Rafael dos Anjos back in 2018. President Trump was also in attendance for UFC 244 this past November in New York City from Madison Square Garden.

Trump was front and center for the BMF Championship fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, which the latter won via third-round TKO by way of a doctor’s stoppage. President Trump actually congratulated Masvidal on his big win shortly thereafter. Trump also shouted out Tito Ortiz for his Combate Americas win over Alberto El Patron last year, as well as shouting out Covington and Bryce Mitchell on Twitter also.

Now, Trump has received an endorsement from former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. McGregor responded to a Trump Tweet tonight (Mon. January 20, 2020) that mentioned record-low African American unemployment in the United States. McGregor responded by calling Trump a “phenomenal” President, suggesting he’s possibly the GOAT.

“Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [GOAT]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America”

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

McGregor is coming off a big return to Octagon action this past weekend in the main event of UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV). The Irishman took out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds of the welterweight headliner after some nasty shoulder strikes, a head-kick, and ground-and-pound. Now, the UFC’s biggest star will sit back and await his next opponent, who could quite possibly be the UFC’s BMF Champion, Masvidal.

What do you think about McGregor voicing support for Donald Trump? Do you expect Trump to respond?