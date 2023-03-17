Conor McGregor calls for USADA to be disbanded in Twitter outburst: ‘It’s going in the bin’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has called for anti-doping agency, USADA to be thrown “in the bin” ahead of his impending Octagon return – after the organization denied that the Dubliner could return to active competition with just two negative drug tests, and could skirt a period of six months in their testing pool.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has been sidelined since July 2021, headlining UFC 264 against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

Suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in the opening round of his headliner with Lafayette native, McGregor, who has not been drug tested by USADA since the third quarter of that year – has yet to return to active competition since then.

Wrapping up filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this month in which he features as an opposing coach on the show against lightweight contender, Michael Chandler – McGregor, who is expected to fight the latter in the latter months of this year, recently claimed that all he needed was two negative tests submitted to USADA, before he was then eligible to return to competition.

However, the anti-doping agency claimed that it would also need McGregor – and any other returning athletes who have left the pool, to return to the pool for a period of six months before they would be eligible to fight under the UFC banner.

Conor McGregor hits out at USADA ahead of his impending UFC return

Reacting to the statement issued by USADA, McGregor blasted the organization in a series of tweets from his official Twitter account.

“USADA is going in the bin,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

“This is my issue. I’ve not lied once,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Nor have I tested positive, ever. I have over 70 clean tests under the program, yet they are consistently coming out after I speak in a manner that makes it seem I am lying. It’s ridiculous. F*ck [USADA]. You are in the bin.”

Conor McGregor's frustration with USADA continues ahead of his attempted UFC comeback.



Read more: https://t.co/NeDQvRmEa4 pic.twitter.com/CEDWMoWY42 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 16, 2023

“Over 70 clean tests, never violated once,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “I will not be scapegoated by this garbage organization. You are not the be all end all in this equation USADA.”

“Oh, USADA,” Conor McGregor sang to the tune of Mandy by Barry Manilow.” You came and you gave without taking, but I sent you away. Oh, USADA. You’re in the bin, yeah.”