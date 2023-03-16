Conor McGregor eyes welterweight title shot with win over Michael Chandler, plans to attend UFC 286 in London

Former two-weight undisputed UFC champion, Conor McGregor has claimed he would like to compete for a third Octagon championship at the welterweight limit of 170lbs should he defeat Michael Chandler later this year – confirming how he also plans to attend this weekend’s championship fight at the weight class at UFC 286 in London, England.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined since July 2021, headlining UFC 264 against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Dropping a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss in the pair’s trilogy rubber-match, Conor McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula in the final stages of the opening frame.

Wrapping up filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this week, McGregor serves as an opposing coach against lightweight contender, Chandler on the reality television show – ahead a fight between the duo later this year.

While McGregor has yet to return to the USADA testing pool in order to make his eligible to compete, the UFC have floated a potential September matchup between the Dubliner and Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler.

Conor McGregor calls for welterweight title fight with win over Michael Chandler

Confirming how he hopes to fight the Missouri native at the welterweight limit, McGregor claimed that he would like to compete for a championship at the weight class off the back of a win later thai year.

“Yeah, I’d like [a welterweight title shot],” Conor McGregor told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “So, I would like that.”

Also confirming how he plans to travel to London to take in UFC 286 front-and-centre on Saturday in the capital, the pay-per-view event features a welterweight title headliner between the Crumlin striker’s Paradigm Sports & Management stablemate, Leon Edwards, and rival, Kamaru Usman.

Following a surgical procedure in order to address his leg injury suffered against Poirier two years ago, McGregor confirmed how he hoped to eventually land a UFC ‘triple crown’ of title victories – campaigning for a fight against then-champion, Usman.

2-1 during his tenure at the welterweight weight class, McGregor’s most recent win came at 170lbs – dispatching Donald Cerrone in January 2020 with a TKO win, after a majority decision rematch win over Nate Diaz.