Conor McGregor chomps for UFC rematch clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘He’s fighting’s biggest chicken’

Seven years on from his undisputed lightweight title fight loss to rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has labelled the Russian as “fighting’s biggest chicken” – naming him as a fighter he would like to rematch the most.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the organization, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he featured at UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion and common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

As for Nurmagomedov, the former lightweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, called time on his illustrious career back in 2020, successfully unifying the lightweight crowns with a second round triangle submission win over then-interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje.

Fighting McGregor back in 2016 in a lightweight championship defense, Dagestan grappling ace, Nurmagomedov landed a fourth round win over his arch-enemy, latching onto a neck crank submission to land his first defense of the 155 pound title.

However, in the time since, Crumlin striker, McGregor has continually staked his claim for a lightweight championship re-run with the American Kickboxing Academy, ultimately to no avail.

Conor McGregor once more hits out at rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov

And in an #AskNotorious session on his official X account today, McGregor, 35, claimed that the former champion would be his most sought-after rematch opponent in mixed martial arts, before once again jabbing at the Dagestan native.

“Khabib (Nurmagomedov),” Conor McGregor replied on his social media. “He is fighting’s biggest chicken.”

Expected to snap his long-time hiatus from the sport next year, McGregor remains supremely confident of landing a comeback fight at UFC 300 in April, as he prepares to return in an earmarked fight with former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler in a welterweight showdown.

