Conor McGregor claims he is ‘In’ to fight at UFC 300 next year: ‘I’m confident we get the set date’

Former two-division Octagon gold holder, Conor McGregor has claimed he is “in” to fight at UFC 300 – currently targeted to feature in April of next year, despite recent confirmation from his head coach that the promotion are instead targeting a summer return for the Dubliner.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in the summer of 2021, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the process.

Serving as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, McGregor, 35, has been pegged to fight former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit – some stage next year.

And despite speculation linking him with a 2024 comeback at UFC 300 in April, McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh has revealed the organization are now targeting a summer date for a return for the Dubliner.

Conor McGregor claims he’s “in” to fight at UFC 300 next year

However, during a #AskNotorious session on his official X account today, McGregor has addressed his fighting future in numerous replies, claiming he is “in” to fight at UFC 300 next year.

“In!” Conor McGregor replied to an X user who asked “Are you in or out for UFC 300?””

Furthermore, the Crumlin striker denied that anyone is “holding back” from a UFC 300 return next year, claiming he is confident of landing an April comeback.

“I am confident we get the set date,” Conor McGregor posted. “There is no one holding no one back. A lot goes on behind the scenes but all involved are working hard to make it happen.”

