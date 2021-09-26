Conor McGregor was unsurprisingly tweeting away during the UFC 266 broadcast.

The Irishman took aim at Alexander Volkanovski prior to the Aussie making a second successful defence of his featherweight title against Brian Ortega in the main event of the evening.

“I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted social media post. “5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass.”

After watching Volkanovski retain his title with a dominant performance against Ortega, McGregor somewhat changed his tune.

“Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

At the UFC 266 post-fight press conference the comments McGregor made online were relayed to the featherweight champ, who dismissed them as the Irishman being drunk.

“Sounds like he’s off his head,” Volkanovski said. “So, good on you! Enjoy, enjoy your night but hey, come back down to featherweight! I’d love it. He reckons he’s the man of the featherweight division and again I got the strategy, in obviously tough and I’m a whole different beast to what he’s used to in this division so if he wants to come back down, welcome! I’d love it!” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

McGregor is currently healing up from the nasty broken leg he suffered in the first round of his third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. The former dual-weight UFC champion has stayed relevant by engaging in social media spats with various fighters and commentators. McGregor has also been talking up future moves to welterweight and middleweight so it’s strange to see him open up the possibility to a featherweight return. The Irishman enjoyed a perfect UFC featherweight run that culminated in him winning the title by knocking Jose Aldo out with the first punch of their fight in 2015.

