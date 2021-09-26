The main event of UFC 266 featured a featherweight title match between Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. Here’s how the championship tilt unfolded inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1: There wasn’t really a feeling out process in this one. Both men found a home for the jab. Volkanovski landed an overhand right. Volkanovski caught a kick but couldn’t capitalize. Ortega had Volkanovski off balance with a straight right hand. Cuts formed over the left eye of both fighters.

Round 2: Ortega found a home for the jab but Volkanovski wasn’t fazed. He connected with some stiff right hands. Volkanovski scored with an elbow, which to this point was his most effective strike. Ortega landed some more leg kicks. The two exchanged words after the horn sounded.

Round 3: Ortega suffered a busted nose due to an accidental clash of heads. Volkanovski was having great success in the standup but he soon found himself off balance off a punch and fell into Ortega’s guillotine. The champion got out of it. Ortega then locked up a triangle choke but Volkanovski escaped that attempt as well. The round ended with the champion laying down some ground-and-pound.

Round 4: Ortega was able to score a takedown and went for another choke. Volkanovski once again avoided danger and ended up in top control. He went to town with ground-and-pound, including some hard elbows.

Round 5: Volkanovski landed a solid elbow in the early going. Ortega still showed great heart, moving forward despite being battered. They exchanged leg kicks. A right hand landed for Ortega and Volkanovski fired off with punches of his own as the final horn sounded.

The score totals were read and all three judges scored the fight for Volkanovski.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)