Since his Octagon tenure began back in 2013, former two-division champion, Conor McGregor has competed at the featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight limit – and ahead of his expected return this year – he appears primed for a run at 170lbs once again, showing off a distinct weight gain in the last seven years.

Conor McGregor, who has been sidelined since July of last year, last featured in a lightweight title-eliminator against former interim division titleholder, Dustin Poirier – fracturing his left tibia at the end of the opening round – resulting in a trilogy, rubber match doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

In his time away from active competition, a slew of potential opponents for McGregor’s return to the Octagon have presented themselves, ranging from former flyweight and bantamweight best, Henry Cejudo – all the way up to current welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman.

As far as Crumlin native, McGregor is concerned, however, a return at the welterweight ranks of 170lbs appears to be on the cards for the 33-year-old – who has sights fixed on becoming the first three-weight champion in the antiquity of the UFC.

Following his recent appearance at Blanchardstown District Court, after he was slapped with numerous driving charges in relation to a March arrest, Conor McGregor further flirted with a welterweight expedition on his return to the Octagon.

Showing off a distinct gain in mass, McGregor shared a collage of images on his official Instagram – one of which detailing his featherweight weigh-in, lightweight weigh-in, as well as his current size during his Octagon sidelining – with the caption, “climb the ladder @paradigmsports.”

During his tenure at the welterweight limit under the banner of the UFC, McGregor has so far compiled a 2-1 promotional record – beginning his brief tenure back in March 2016.

Drawing Nate Diaz on short notice in the headliner of UFC 196, McGregor suffered his first organizational defeat in the form of a second round rear-naked choke, before avenging that loss with a majority decision win over Diaz at UFC 202 in August of that year.

Conor McGregor is yet to feature at the welterweight limit since January 2020

Returning to the welterweight division to headline UFC 246 against former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone in January 2020 – McGregor recorded his most recent victory with a blistering, 40-second knockout win over the veteran future Hall of Fame inductee.

