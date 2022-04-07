Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor appeared at Blanchardstown District Court this morning in Blanchardstown, Dublin, where he was charged with two counts of dangerous driving, having no insurance, as well as failing to provide proof of insurance or a valid driving license.

McGregor, 33, was arrested last month on the N7 between Lucan and the Palmerstown area, and subsequently charged with dangerous driving, with his Bentley Continental GT momentarily seized by members of An Garda Siochana.

McGregor, a native of Crumlin then appeared at Lucan Garda Station, where he was charged with dangerous driving.

“Gardai arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022,” The department told the Irish Independent. “The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

McGregor’s representative, Karen Kessler released an official statement addressing the 33-year-old’s arrest, confirming that he was travelling to the gym to continue training for an expected UFC comeback at the time of his arrest.

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations,” Kessler’s statement read. “He (Conor McGregor) passed the drug and alcohol test taken at the station.”

Per a report this Thursday afternoon from Irish Daily Star chief reporter, Paul Healy, McGregor appeared this morning at Blanchardstown District Court in Blanchardstown, Dublin, where he was charged with two counts of dangerous driving, among other driving offenses.

“BREAKING: Conor McGregor has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving, no insurance, failure to produce insurance and no license,” Paul Healy tweeted.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving, no insurance, failure to produce insurance and no licence. — Paul Healy (@Healyhack) April 7, 2022

“Asked if he had any comment coming out of court, Conor McGregor told us he’s going “straight back into training.”, Paul Healy tweeted.

Asked if he has any comment coming out of court Conor McGregor told us he’s going “straight back into training.” pic.twitter.com/TUmhFYrQbQ — Paul Healy (@Healyhack) April 7, 2022

Conor McGregor spoke up on a potential UFC return at the welterweight limit

Briefly speaking with assembled media upon his exit from court, McGregor was pried for an answer on a return opponent for his expected fall return to the Octagon – where he elected to deny comment, before confirming that he is targeting a welterweight outing at 170lbs in his first fight back since suffering a fractured tibia during his UFC 264 rubber match with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor has been remanded on bail and is set to appear before Blanchardstown District Court in June coming.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.