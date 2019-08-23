Conor McGregor Reveals Who He Almost Fought At MSG In July

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has not stepped in the Octagon since UFC 229 last October. Yet, that almost changed this July at UFC 240.

The Irishman revealed he was going to take on Justin Gaethje in Madison Square Garden but a hand injury derailed that.

“I believe it was leaning towards Justin Gaethje at that time. But look, the game changes so quick. Everyone comes and goes. It’s a forgetful business,” Conor McGregor said to ESPN.

“It’s a cruel, cruel business. Only for the amount of history, for the amount of iconic moments that’s happened in my career – they would’ve loved to throw me away, discard me. Think of other people who haven’t had what I’ve had, who’ve gone through the trauma and the battles. For the fans. That’s who we do it for. We do it for the fans, our family, for the people. And when it’s all said and done they just discard you and it’s a cruel business.

“That’s why I was happy to see Nate bounce back. And I was happy to see, not just him bounce back, but bounce back with some business on his mind,” he continued. “I know he doesn’t want to delve into that. I was listening to him talking about his CBD. And was like ‘I don’t really want to get into that.’ You need to get a hold of that also and start learning that aspect of the game, because the fight game is short, and the game is very forgetful.”

Due to the hand injury, the event was moved to Edmonton, Alberta. When McGregor will fight again is to be seen. He mentions in the interview he wants to return soon and is eyeing a bevy of opponents, but does want to get redemption against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Who do you want to see McGregor return against when the time ultimately comes?