Conor McGregor has come out and shown off his recent PPV buys for his second fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor shared his PPV buys on Twitter mid-Monday afternoon. The statement shows, “PPV BUY SUMMARY TO CONOR MCGREGOR”. The PPV was headlined by McGregor and Poirier back on January 23, 2021, which saw McGregor lose via second round TKO. This stub was for the second fight in the three-fight trilogy McGregor and Poirier have had. The PPV outsold the projected buys, by a little more than 4,000 buys.

‘The Notorious’ never shies away from showing the world how much money he has and also generates for the UFC. There is no debate that McGregor is the UFC’s biggest cash cow no matter how well he is doing. Whether McGregor fans are tuning in to root for him, or the haters are watching to see his demise, he always has the most eyeballs on him.

For that reason, McGregor has all five of the top five selling PPVs in UFC history. They include Conor McGregor’s fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, the second Nate Diaz fight, the second and third Dustin Poirier fights, and the fight against Donald Cerrone. ‘The Notorious’ was also recently named the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Although he has not fought since his third match-up with Poirier, which ended with him breaking his leg, McGregor has been in the news a lot since then. From his run-in with pop star Machine Gun Kelly, to constantly calling fighters out on Twitter. McGregor stays active on his social media and doesn’t let the masses forget who he is. This is just another one of those reminders.

