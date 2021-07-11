IT’S TIME! The UFC 264 main event is finally upon us! Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are about to complete their epic trilogy of fights. Who’ll win? Let’s find out.

Round 1: Conor McGregor opens up with successive spin kicks. The former dual-weight champion lands several low kicks and a left hand upstairs. Dustin Poirier lands a big leg kick. McGregor returns. Another leg kick and a leg hand over the top. Poirier scores with a left-hand of his own. McGregor clinches up. Poirier pushes this fight to the fence. McGregor locks up a choke and jumps guard. Poirier escapes and McGregor finds himself on the bottom with half of the first round left. Poirier lands a big elbow. McGregor is hammering away with elbows from the bottom. Poirier makes him pay though with a series of nasty elbows of his own. Poirier lands a big right hand and is now standing over McGregor. Poirier is emptying the tank right now. McGregor lands a couple of upkicks but it doesn’t stop Poirier’s pressure. They get back to the feet and McGregor stumbles to the floor. He’s hurt his ankle. Poirier pours it on but McGregor survives the round. He’s not going to be able to continue – that ankle is broken. This fight is over.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO (injury)