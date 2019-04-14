Conor McGregor Reacts To Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway put on an insane show in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., April 13, 2019) UFC 236 (highlights right here) from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s time Conor McGregor reacts to the blockbuster fight, as has become his custom each and every weekend.

The Irishman took a deservedly congratulatory tone in his post-fight tweet, offering respect to the main event and co-main event participants. He especially offered congrats to Holloway and Poirier.

He then offered a somewhat strange suggest for ‘The Diamond’s’ next fight, however:

“Amazing main event fights. How fighting should be! Max you are insanely tough! Please rest up now young Uce , you are a warrior head to toe! A champion FOREVER. Congratulations Dustin on a much deserved UFC title to your career. It is Nate next for you like previously scheduled.”

The reason for the suggestion he fight Nate Diaz is because of McGregor’s desire to get an immediate rematch with undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after his loss in their first fight. He even went as far as to claim he would prove Khabib is not the best grappler in the UFC this weekend.

Due to their deeply personal beef and McGregor’s lofty status, that fight may happen next. If so, it would be a travesty for Poirier, who is the interim champ and called out Khabib after his win over Holloway.

We’ll see what happens, yet at this point, it would seem having an interim title is beyond pointless if Poirier doesn’t get the shot he just won.