Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway Full Fight Video Highlights

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway just put on an electric show for the interim lightweight title in the main event of last night’s (Sat., April 13, 2019) UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The bout capped off an incredible event for the UFC after Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum’s classic war in the co-main event (watch those highlights). In the end, Poirier emerged victorious by unanimous decision to cap his own rise to the top of the lightweight mountaintop. He only has one incredible mountaintop left to summit in the storied division.

And he just went through an absolute war to get there. Poirier came out smoking early, blasting ‘Blessed’ with some huge power shots that legitimately had him in big trouble (via UFC on Twitter):

In the second, Poirier kept pouring it on, yet Holloway just kept inviting him into a slugfest:

But ‘Blessed’ showed the true heart of a champion, fighting through the assault and throwing his own shots. He was so game that he even beckoned Poirier to meet him in the center of the Octagon:

In the third round, Holloway had regained his bearings and was beginning to turn the tide in his favor, but it was still close. Poirier resorted to taking Holloway down agains the fence. When he attempted to drag Holloway down, he made Poirier pay with some big elbows:

Holloway was looking strong after a big end to the third and start to the fourth round. But a knee up the middle from Poirier cut him open wide and his face became a bloody mess. Still, he goaded Poirier into the pocket and kept talking trash:

Holloway talking trash while wearing the crimson mask! Wow!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/uEtQEjzzn7 — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019

‘Blessed’ was beat up in between rounds as they showed a slow-motion look at the knee that cut him up. The scorecards may have been even at two rounds apiece heading into the fifth round, but it was close:

The knee that cut Holloway!



2-2 heading into round 5? What's your scorecard say? #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/t4ur17DRh1 — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019

Holloway looked solid in the final round, yet Poirier neutralized him with some grinding wrestling and clinch work. In the final seconds, they broke free to throw some final blows:

In the end, ‘The Diamond’ came out on top after five unreal, hard-fought rounds to become the interim lightweight champ: