Dana White urged to pay ‘Whatever it costs’ to land UFC return for Conor McGregor this year

Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has some advice for UFC CEO, Dana White – in the form of luring former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor back to the Octagon later this year, by paying the Dubliner “whatever it costs” to compete again.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the promotion’s banner, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

And linked with a comeback since the beginning of last year, McGregor, who served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 against Michael Chandler, has been backed to fight the former Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin in his return.

Appearing destined to be denied a summer comeback to the UFC by promotional leader, White, McGregor has stressed his desire to make a return time and time again in recent months – however, apparently to no avail.

Dana White urged to cough up for Conor McGregor comeback

And as far as the above-mentioned British promoter, Hearn is concerned, McGregor should be paid “whatever it costs” by White in order to bag his fighting return this year inside the Octagon.

“If it was me – and it’s not me, and Dana (White) certainly doesn’t need my advice – but I’m brining (Conor) McGregor back, whatever it costs,” Eddie Hearn told MMA Fighting. “He injects an enthusiasm and a vibrancy into the UFC that no one else can. There is no one in the sport who can make it happen for the UFC and MMA like Conor McGregor.”

“When he comes back, the press conferences, the build up, the value of the business, the ratings, the pay-per-view numbers [all increase],” Hearn explained.

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone inside just 40-seconds at the welterweight limit.

Do you think Conor McGregor makes his comeback later this year?