Photos – Conor McGregor channels his inner Joker ahead of ‘Road House’ release: ‘Gotham is mine’

Ahead of his Hollywood acting debut later this month, former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has channeled his best impression of the iconic ‘Joker’ character from The Dark Knight – sticking his head from the window of a travelling vehicle similarly to the character of the late award-winning actor, Heath Ledger.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the promotion since he headlined UFC 264 back in 2021, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Conor McGregor provides update on future

And expected to make his return to the Octagon later this annum, Conor McGregor once more claimed this week that despite denial from promotional boss, Dana White – he would be fighting Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29, during International Fight Week.

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) again confirms his return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) will take place at #UFC303 on June 29.https://t.co/1ybzJOsd5l — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) March 7, 2024

Set to hit the big screen for the first time in his career later this month, McGregor features in a remake of action favorite, Road House alongside award-winning lead, Jake Gyllenhaal – with the Dubliner appearing to serve as a lead antagonist, portraying a character named ‘Knox’.

And travelling to the United States ahead of this month’s premiere, McGregor posted several pictures on his Instagram account – alongside the above-mentioned protagonist, Gyllenhaal, as well as several photos of him travelling through the streets by car – almost reminiscent of the above-mentioned’s Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker – with the caption, “Gotham is mine.”

As well as a potential June return against Chandler, McGregor confirmed how he also intends to feature atop UFC 306 in September in a massive outing at the Las Vegas Sphere for the organization, during Mexican Independence Day weekend – in the form of a rubber match decider against two-time foe, Nate Diaz.

