Conor McGregor again rips Nurmagomedovs: ‘They’re juice head inbred rats who marry their cousins’

Replying to an offer from PFL star, Paul Hughes to corner him ahead of a potential title fight, Conor McGregor has once more used the opportunity to point some barbs at the entire Nurmagomedov clan — labelling them “juice head rats” and describing them as “inbred.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has yet to return to action since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in 2021 in the pair’s trilogy grudge fight.

And linked with a return to action as soon as the opening quarter of next year, McGregor, 36, has claimed he will fight City Kickboxing star, Dan Hooker as soon as February 1. in Saudi Arabia — with the Octagon set to land in Riyadh on that date.

Furthermore, after praising compatriot, Paul Hughes’ impressive split decision win over former Bellator MMA featherweight gold holder, A.J. McKee overnight in the region, Conor McGregor was offered the chance to corner the Derry native in a potential title charge against Usman Nurmagomedov next year.

Conor McGregor again hits out at Nurmagomedov in insulting rant online

And accepting the chance to serve as a cornerman in a bid to reignite his rivalry with the family — whom he was defeated by against Khabib Nurmagomedov in their 2018 grudge showdown, McGregor issued a slew of personal jibes at the Russians on social media.

“Paul (Hughes), my man, I will go to the arena and support for sure and if it kicks off I’ll be in there before you could even say, “the Nurmagomedovs are juice head inbred rats married to their cousins”,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a now-deleted tweet. “Your team and corner have done a tremendous job with you! They will take you all the way! You’ve got this! We are with you, brother, bring home the gold!”