Dustin Poirier heaps praise on Paul Hughes after ‘Incredible performance’ in PFL win over A.J. McKee

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier is the latest in a long list of names to heap praise on Irish contender, Paul Hughes overnight — with the Derry native scoring an impressive split decision win over former Bellator MMA featherweight champion, A.J. McKee in his PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut.

Hughes, a former undisputed Cage Warriors champion, made his first outing under the banner of the PFL overnight in his main card outing against ex-Bellator MMA titleholder, McKee, handing the Long Beach native his second-ever loss in mixed martial arts in a comfortable split decision win.

Outstriking and grappling the highly-regarded McKee over the course of their three round clash, Paul Hughes almost caught himself a finish to boot over the ex-titleholder with a late dropping at the fence of the cage, before referee, Dan Miragliotta eventually separated the duo.

And positioning himself primely amongst the lightweight competition in both PFL and Bellator MMA, Hughes staked his claim for a monstrous title fight in his next outing with the promotion, claiming he would topple undisputed gold holder, Usman Nurmagomedov, offering compatriot, Conor McGregor a spot in his corner for a potential title pairing to boot.

Dustin Poirier heaps praise on Paul Hughes after decision win over A.J. McKee overnight

Receiving major plaudits from his victory against McKee, Hughes’ victory against the former champion was lauded as the biggest in Irish mixed martial arts history beyond the above-mentioned McGregor’s pair of title successes in the UFC.

And a familiar foe of the Crumlin striker chimed in on Hughes’ performance, describing it as “incredible” in his win over McKee in the Middle East.