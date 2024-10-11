Conor McGregor’s ‘Notorious cigars’ explains controversial antics at Anthony Joshua fight

Strutting around ringside at Wembley Stadium last month with an unlit cigar hanging from his mouth, UFC star, Conor McGregor has seemingly turned his hands to his own branded smokewear — with a brand of ‘Notorious Cigars’ touted by the Dubliner as he attended Anthony Joshua’s most recent outing.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the UFC, has been out of action since he headlined UFC 264 back in 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against arch-enemy, Dustin Poirier.

And ruled from a UFC 303 return earlier this summer in June during International Fight Week, McGregor withdrew from a welterweight pairing with former Ultimate Fighter coaching rival, Michael Chandler, citing a fractured toe on the same leg as his prior injury.

Attending the above-mentioned, Joshua’s return to action last month in an IBF heavyweight title fight with compatriot, Daniel Dubois, McGregor watched on as the Watford veteran suffered a brutal knockout defeat, however, encouraged him to continue fighting amid links with a potential retirement.

Conor McGregor launches new ‘Notorious Cigars’ brand

Spotted ringside alongside long-time partner, Dee Devlin, McGregor — decked in a three-piece suit, sported a cigar, albeit unlit for the majority of his time at the event, and apparently, it was a ‘Notorious Cigar’ — as part of marketing strategy for the Crumlin native, who has once more ventured into the entrepreneurial sphere.

Conor McGregor just walked into the Anthony Joshua fight with a cigar in his mouth 😂pic.twitter.com/vJnlxQw2bV — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 21, 2024

“Premium handcrafted cigars inspired by the bold spirit of @thenotoriousmma,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “Luxury and exclusivity in every box.”

Providing an update on his immediate fighting future, McGregor revealed plans to fight the trio of Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier as well as Nate Diaz in his return to action next year.

“We’re looking for the date,” Conor McGregor told The Schmo of his UFC return. “Hopefully, I’d like to square it away with Michael Chandler. I’d like to get Chander in. We’ve had our beef, it’s not settled. He has a match scheduled. I’d like to fight, maybe before that or before he’s recovered so there are a few names in the line at the minute. There’s a few names being discussed.”

“Both of them. Both,” Conor McGregor said of grudge fights with both Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz. “It’s a must, for sure. The Dustin one is not settled, it’s 1-1-1. And the Diaz one is also 1-1. Two big, blockbuster matches and I’m excited to get them locked in.”