ByRoss Markey
Conor McGregor focused on big fights, targeting Chandler, Poirier, and Diaz

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has laid out his plans for potential opponents in his return to action — welcoming a grudge match rebooking with Michael Chandler, as well as renewed rivalries with past foes, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder, was ruled from a three-year hiatus-snapping return earlier this summer in the main event of UFC 303, withdrawing from a welterweight showing against the above-mentioned, Chandler during International Fight Week.

Fracturing a toe on his left foot just weeks ahead of the June pay-per-view headliner, McGregor has been out of action since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a 2021 doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to the previously mentioned, Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Conor McGregor plans fights with Michael Chandler, as well as Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz soon

And despite the above-noted, Chandler’s pairing with former champion, Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 next month in a five round co-headliner, McGregor has still confirmed plans to fight the ex-Bellator MMA star next, before mentioning rivalry pairings with both Poirier and Diaz.

“We’re looking for the date,” Conor McGregor told The Schmo of his UFC return. “Hopefully, I’d like to square it away with Michael Chandler. I’d like to get Chander in. We’ve had our beef, it’s not settled. He has a match scheduled. I’d like to fight, maybe before that or before he’s recovered so there are a few names in the line at the minute. There’s a few names being discussed.”

“Both of them. Both,” Conor McGregor said of grudge fights with both Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz. “It’s a must, for sure. The Dustin one is not settled, it’s 1-1-1. And the Diaz one is also 1-1. Two big, blockbuster matches and I’m excited to get them locked in.”

