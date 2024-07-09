Fans claim Conor McGregor never fights in UFC again amid latest yacht vacation: ‘Why would he?’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor is destined to never make a return mixed martial arts according to his own fans on social media, as the Dubliner takes in the sun on his own yacht amid a recent family holiday to Switzerland.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, was forced out a return last month at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, scrapping a three-year hiatus-snapping comeback.

Shelving a fight with former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, McGregor revealed he fractured a toe on his left foot in the weeks ahead of his scheduled welterweight fight with the ex-Bellator MMA star.

Conor McGregor never fights again, according to his own fans

And recently jetting out to Switzerland for a family vacation – McGregor posted footage of himself scaling the monstrous Glacier 3000 ski resort – gaining praise from his fans for apparently conquering his fear of heights.

Yet to book a return to action amid links to both a comeback in August, as well as a massive showdown at the Las Vegas Sphere for a Riyadh Season sponsored Noche UFC event, fans are doubting McGregor ever returns amid footage of his latest yacht trip.

Thank you my team ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/TsF3aPXyWN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2024

Yacht has gym 🛥️🌞 pic.twitter.com/chfi5PpBa1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2024

Earlier this week, McGregor managed to add to his riches even further, seeing a $500,000 bet on former two-time foe, Nate Diaz payout a stunning $1,625,000 check after the Stockton native’s decision win over Jorge Masvidal in the pair’s professional boxing rematch over the course of last weekend in Anaheim.

And despite speculation from fans that he will never compete again, UFC play-by-play lead, Jon Anik has boldly predicted McGregor will compete twice in the space of eight months.

“I’ve been waxing optimistic on Conor (McGregor) for a long time,” Jon Anik said. “I fully expect him to compete in 2024, to come back at a high-level. Fight twice in eight months – I know it sounds ridiculous and super ambitious to some people, but I just know the mixed martial arts athlete is in there, and I just remain hopeful that he’s going to come back and make more of an impact that anyone expects that he will.”

“I messaged Conor after UFC 300 and I said, ‘Only thing bigger than 300 is McGregor versus anybody,’” Anik explained. “So, the biggest thing we can do is have a Conor McGregor-led pay-per-view. …”

Do you believe Conor McGregor will ever fight in the UFC again?