Jena Bishop Scores Slick Submission Victory Over Ekaterina Shakalova – PFL 6 Highlights

Jena Bishop delivered an impressive performance in the PFL World Tournament on Friday night, securing a slick submission victory over Ekaterina Shakalova.

After a brief exchange on the feet, Shakalova changed levels, hoping to get things down to the mat. Bishop defended and managed to trip up Shakalova, putting her back on the mat and immediately landing in full mount. Shakalova gave up her back to defend and quickly found herself defending a rear-naked choke.

Shakalova defended and reversed the position, but Bishop quickly fought her way back up. It didn’t take long for Shakalova to shoot in once again, getting Bishop back to the canvas with a little over two minutes to go in the opening round. Bishop went fishing for a submission, teasing a triangle choke before switching to a heel hook, but Shakalova defended and used Bishop’s sub hunting as an opportunity to land some solid ground and pound.

The round ultimately ended with Bishop nearly cinching in a calf slicer, but she couldn’t get it locked in before the bell.

In the second stanza, it was Bishop who initiated the first takedown, successfully getting the Ukrainian down and settling into half-guard. Bishop easily moved into full mount, and Shakalova gave up her back to defend. That allowed Bishop to secure yet another RNC, but this time, she wasn’t letting Shakalova get away.

After a few moments of attempting to defend the hold, Shakalova tapped out, forcing a stoppage and sending Bishop to the women’s flyweight tournament final.

Official Result: Jena Bishop def. Ekaterina Shakalova via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Jena Bishop vs. Ekaterina Shakalova at PFL 6:

JENA BISHOP TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP! She finishes Ekaterina Shakalova with a rear naked choke. #PFLWorldTournament

🌎https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/uKGaFuatWr — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 20, 2025